RIVERTON - Darwin Coburn, 92, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Davis Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Mountain View Cemetery. Following the interment a dinner will be held at the Silver Spur Steak House at the corner of West Main and Hill St.