POCATELLO, Idaho—David Alan Bretey, Sr. died November 7, 2020 in Pocatello, ID after living most of his life in Casper, WY. He died as a result of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

He is survived by his two siblings, Wade Bretey and Anne Smith; his three children, David Bretey, Michelle Anderson and Terry Camery and their spouses; eight grandchildren, David, Abigail, William, Spencer, KC, Tim, Jace, and Sarah; and one great-granddaughter, Brooklyn.

Dave was a diesel mechanic, and loved his job. He began and ended his career working at Lathrop Feed & Equipment.

He also spent much of his spare time fixing and restoring vehicles for other people. He loved to read and credited the success in his profession with the ability to read tech manuals—something that his peers often struggled to do. His employer, Gary Lathrop, related that people called from all over the United States to consult with Dave on mechanical issues.