David Alan Dawson
CASPER - David Alan Dawson was born February 4, 1943 in Sublette, Kansas to Wilbur and Kathleen Dawson and grew up on a farm in Two Buttes, Colorado, where he graduated High School in 1960.
Dave joined the Navy in March 1961. The Navy trained Dave to be a FTA (fire technician A). He served on the USS Columbus (CLG-5) and the USS Oklahoma City (CLG-5) in the western Pacific, concluding his service in March 1968.
The Navy computer training launched his career with selling and servicing computers, developing software, and software training.
As a Libertarian he ran for Wyoming State in 1982. Recognizing his leadership, the Advocates for Self-Government awarded him the Advocate of the Year in 1987. He then ran for the U.S. House in 1994 and for Wyoming Governor in 1998 and 2002.
He was active in the Open Bible Church men's ministry and has served the Rest Home Ministry in Casper since 1995.
He was a member of both the Pioneer and Pathfinder Toastmasters Clubs in Casper, and has served as Northern Division Director (July 2019 to present) for Toastmasters District 26.
Dave and his wife Margaret have enjoyed ballroom dancing for almost 20 years. When Dave retired in 2018 they traveled from coast to coast touching the Gulf of Mexico, and the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.
David passed from this life on April 6, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert.
David is survived by Margaret, his wife of 41 years; brothers, Albert, Peter (Donna) and Jack; son, Russell (Kim); daughter, Eva Mayfield; stepchildren, Olise Adamo and John Funcannon; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A memorial service for David will be held Thursday, June 25, 2pm, at River of Life Church, 2955 E. 2nd Street, Casper.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.