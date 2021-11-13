CASPER—David “Dave” Witt was a Wyoming Native born in Douglas to Norma Baker and Lowell “Bus” Witt May 19th, 1949. In Elementary school, he moved to Casper with his family Robert, Linda (Cardwell), and Richard. He attended Dean Morgan, and graduated from NCHS in 1968. He married his high school sweetheart Linda Harris in 1969 and later had two daughters, Christy (Jeff Garner) and Kasey (John Muir). He worked at Little America (Sinclair) Refinery for 41 years where he loved his job and made lifelong friends. During that time, he & Linda owned The Shade Tree in Eastridge Mall for 23 years. It was during those years we learned that he could probably sell sand at the beach! Dave knew no strangers, one smile or handshake and he was your friend.

Papa Dave was a dedicated husband of 52 years. He was an incredible father who loved his daughters beyond measure. He loved his grandchildren more than life and cherished his time with Rylie (22), Josie (19), River (17), & Hagan (15). He loved sighting Rylie in for Biathlon, rooting for Josie at Special O, and loudly cheering on the boys during Hockey. He was a true Wyoming Outdoorsman and loved hunting, fishing camping, and all things guns.

After retirement, Dave & Linda traveled a bit, but found themselves happiest in their new shop enjoying welding, plasma cutting, and creating metal art for local vendors and craft shows.

Dave left this world much too soon due to post COVID complications. He will be missed beyond measure by all those who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Casper Autism Support (c/o Pathfinder Credit Union 400 E 1st St Casper WY 82601).