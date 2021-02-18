DOUGLAS—David Eugene Lengel, 72, died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at the Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel with Pastor Patricia Bell of the First United Methodist Church in Douglas officiating. Interment will be in the Douglas Park Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at the funeral home.