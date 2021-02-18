 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
David Eugene Lengel
View Comments

David Eugene Lengel

{{featured_button_text}}

DOUGLAS—David Eugene Lengel, 72, died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at the Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel with Pastor Patricia Bell of the First United Methodist Church in Douglas officiating. Interment will be in the Douglas Park Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at the funeral home.

Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Herbs to strengthen your immune system

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News