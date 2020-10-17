CASPER—David “Handsome” Dewald, 60, of Casper, died unexpectedly on July 2, 2020. He will be profoundly missed and fondly remembered for his humor, his energetic spirit, and his service to others.

David was born on November 6, 1959 to Maryann and Derold Dewald. He was the second eldest of four children, and lived in Casper his entire life. He graduated from Natrona County High School as part of the “Best Class” of 1978. David was charismatic and beloved by his classmates.

David worked as a brick and stonemason. He loved his trade and was inspired by the generational effort that went into the cathedrals and palaces he saw in France, Germany and the Czech Republic.

For over 40 years, David was an active member of professional and civic organizations, including the Wyoming Professional Photographers Association (WPPA), the National Professional Photographer’s Association (NPPA), the Masonic Lodge, Casper Lodge #15 AF & AM of Wyoming, and the Casper Elks Lodge #1353.

In recent years, David took pride in supporting other talented entrepreneurs, including Donner Laser Company of New Ulm, MN and Miss Ashlee’s Childcare of Casper.