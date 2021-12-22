David J Butler

Born in Torrington, Wyoming, David grew up with a love of the outdoors, which not only continued through his life, but was successfully passed on to both children and grandchildren. David was an active mountain biker, hiker, backpacker and canoe enthusiast. His tendency to find solace in nature often found him on the trails of Snowy Range, Wyoming, or wandering the mountains of Eagle, Colorado, a place which he would later call home. David had a love of vintage cars, which he carried on from his father and could often be found tinkering in his garage. His interests were varied, but one common theme could always be found: Family. Not only did David have a passion for tracing the long and proud line that his family forged through our country’s founding, but he also ensured family was included in each of his hobbies as well, whether that be represented by family bike trips, working on antique cars, gathering firewood at the end of a long mountain road, or gathering on the patio with loved ones, while he quietly sneaked treats to his beloved dog Emma, who was never far from his side.