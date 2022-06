A memorial service for David James Goff of Glenrock will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Christ Episcopal Church, 415 West Cedar in Glenrock. Memorials may be sent to Christ Episcopal Church, Box 298, Glenrock, WY 82637 or the Glenrock Senior Center, Box 783, Glenrock, 82637.