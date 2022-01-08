 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
David James Goff

David James Goff

GLENROCK—David James Goff, 60, of Glenrock died Sunday, January 2, 2022. He was born in Glenrock on October 6, 1961. He grew up there, graduating from Glenrock High School in 1980.

David worked as a cook in many local restaurants over the years, such as the Four Aces.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosalie Ruth Goff and his father, James Donnell Goff.

David is survived by his brother, Ken Goff and Ken’s wife Katy Kvitashvili and their daughter, Lisa Michelle Goff, all of Tbilisi, Georgia.

There will be a Celebration of Life for David in the Spring, after which his ashes will be interred next to his mother’s grave in Glenrock.

