SHOSHONI - David Johnson, 87, died Sunday, March 1, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Shoshoni Senior Center. Inurnment will be at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Lakeview Cemetery with military honors. Mr. Johnson served in the U.S. Army.