Funeral liturgy for David Lon Yearout, 69, will be held at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Saint James Catholic Church in Douglas, Wyoming with Father Lucas Kazimiro Simango as the Celebrant. The Vigil for the Deceased will be held at 6:00 P.M. Monday, January 2, 2023 at the Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel in Douglas. Inurnment will be in the Douglas Park Cemetery.

David died Monday, December 19, 2022 at the Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colorado after a short illness.

David was born Wednesday, November 25, 1953 in Hobbs, New Mexico. He and his brothers were reared by his parents, Elmer Eugene and Ethel Eleanor (Steele) Yearout.

He was married to Debra Marie Fuller on June 9, 1973 in Wichita, Kansas and would have celebrated 50 years of marriage this summer. They raised four children, Jennifer, Jeremy, Jason, and Cheryl and their achievements and families were his greatest pride.

In retirement he was devoted to his ten grandchildren. He relished in watching them grow and was actively involved in all their activities. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, camping, fishing, and attending sporting events and school activities. The grandkids all knew he had the biggest and best water cannon and nerf guns, and was ready to use them.

He loved working with his hands and was always ready to help whether it be family or friends. He was an avid fisherman and tied his own flies. He spent countless hours on his ham radio. In recent years he took up woodworking and made beautiful gifts for family and friends.

He could do it all including construction, electrical, plumbing, concrete, dirt work, auto mechanics, and even designing his own plane.

He was a loving husband and devoted father, grandfather, brother, and friend. His smile was infectious and loyalty unending.

His memory will live on with his wife, Deb; children, Jennifer (Nick), Jeremy (Jeri), Jason (Andi), and Cheryl (Wade); and his adoring grandchildren, Grace, Anna, Chloe, Leah, Bridger, Kaylee, Quincy, Brittany, Henry, and Baxter. He is also survived by his brother, Tom (Wanda) and many nieces and nephews.

David was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Donald and Steven. They were always close to his heart.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be his family and many friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Saint James Catholic Church, Youth Programs, P.O. Box 1500, Douglas, Wyoming 82633 would be appreciated by the family.

The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com.