CASPER - David Michael Harford, 70, died Friday, July 16, 2021. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 26, 2021. Services will follow at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1922 S. Poplar St. Interment will be at the Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. Monday, July 26, 2021.