LOVELAND, Colo.—David Muir Gullikson died on December 26, 2019, at home with his family by his side in Loveland, Colorado. He was 90.

David was born on January 6, 1929, in Grand Forks, North Dakota. He spent his early years on the family farm in Wheatfield Township with his parents, Vera and Ted, along with his older brother, Don, and younger brother, Ted. In 1937, the family moved to nearby Inkster where his father became a farm equipment dealer.

He studied for two years at the University of North Dakota before being drafted into the U.S. Army in 1950 to serve during the Korean War. After mustering out, he returned to the University of North Dakota, graduating with a B.A. in mathematics in 1955 and a B.S. in petroleum engineering in 1956.

David worked as a petroleum engineer in California, Venezuela, Wyoming, Louisiana, and Colorado before building and operating Ted’s True Value hardware store in Lyons with his brother, Ted.

He met Mary Thorson, a dietitian, while living in the San Francisco Bay Area. They soon married on October 21, 1961 at Christ Episcopal Church in Mary’s hometown of Newcastle, Wyoming. Four children were born to the couple, one in each state where they lived in the years that followed. They settled in Loveland in 1972.

