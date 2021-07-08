David Patrick St. John

PINE BLUFFS—Our beloved son, David, passed away June 21, 2021 in Pine Bluffs, Wyoming. He was born in Casper, Wyoming on June 22, 1977.

He is survived by his parents, Patrick and Debra St. John; brothers, Andy and Tommy St. John; and daughter, Haley Jacquot.

David had a huge heart, was kind and generous to all and lived life with incredible Joy. His laugh was infectious.

He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and those blessed to be a part of his life.

Please say a prayer for him.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date.