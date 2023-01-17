IDAHO FALLS, ID — Missionary traveler (Israel and Africa), unmatched skills as a painter and custom show car builder, oilfield fabricator, sporting goods distributor for the state of Wyoming, and proud, enrolled member of the Northern Arapahoe Tribe.

David Ruben Madrigal, age 69, born to Darlene Chamberlain Madrigal Chabo and Ruben Madrigal on June 25, 1953, went home to be with God on December 27, 2022. David was preceded in death by his mother, Darlene and father, Ruben, and son, Caleb. Survivors include sister, Annie Madrigal Bloomquist; brothers: Steven and Jeffrey Madrigal; children: Antonia Madrigal Fratarolla, Tabatha Madrigal, Seth (Joyce Kuck) Madrigal, Whitney (Jesse Welch) Madrigal; and grandchildren: Gwen Fratarolla and Haley and Braden Madrigal.

David was well known for his faithfulness to God, amazing talents as a musician and teacher, and a penchant for understanding fellow souls. Always quick to share his newfound knowledge, he undoubtedly had a wonderful sense of humor while fully embracing a spirit of discovery and learning. He absolutely loved God, family, and friends.

A couple of his favorite subjects were discussing Christian theory and philosophy. Affectionately known for praying with strangers, there are many stories throughout David’s life when he offered a healing word of encouragement, delivered words of wisdom during times of personal tribulation, and it was commonplace for folks to stop by the house to simply share in fellowship with him. That servant’s passion for God was passed to his family.

During his youth, David learned to play the piano by the age of five, the guitar at age 15, and in adulthood played in churches throughout the United States and abroad in ministry. According to family history, he was a “fifth generation Beethoven,” meaning he was taught by someone, who was taught by someone, who was taught by someone, who was taught by Beethoven. Known to play the bass keyboard with his left hand, the piano with his right, electronic drum set with his foot, and using a microphone while running sound, all in tandem, he was literally a one-man band. Having had countless students in the decades he spent teaching, there wasn’t a student he couldn’t reach nor an instrument he wouldn’t teach. His students, young and old, clung to the lessons as he taught with both devotion and patience.

David can never be replaced here on earth; however, his legacy will live on in the hearts of his family, his friends, and his students. He will be fondly loved, remembered, and deeply missed.

The family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home. A memorial service is being planned for early spring in Casper, Wyoming.