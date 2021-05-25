TWIN FALLS, Idaho—David Stanley Palmer passed away on April 20, 2021 at the age of 80. He went peacefully at home, after battling illness for many years. The love of his life, Sharon Humberson Palmer, preceded him in death in 2016.

Dave and Sharon were married in October 1, 1960. They were blessed with more than 55 years of marriage and three daughters: Susan Palmer Black (who preceded both in death in 2014), Darla Palmer Crider (Mark) from Twin Falls, ID and Kathi Palmer Rogers (Randy) of Casper, WY.

Born in 1940 in Dodge County, MN to Standish and Elma Palmer, Dave was the second of four children in his family. After graduating from Natrona County High School in 1958, he found Sharon and the rest is history, as they say. Considering himself a renaissance man, he had many hobbies and nearly as many jobs. He worked at a refinery, which he thought was a gas. He also worked at a tire shop… that just blew him away! He was definitely Tim the Tool Man before there was a Tim the Tool Man, as he was always working on some home improvement project that rarely went as planned. That love of tinkering led him to his job as a salesman for Makita Tools, but he was most proud of his TLC Locksmithing business which he thoroughly enjoyed up until his retirement.