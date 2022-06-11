David Thomas Reinhart, 81, passed away on May 22, 2022 in Fort Collins, CO.

Tom was born on September 20, 1940 to David and Carolyn Reinhart in Sheridan, WY. After graduating from Sheridan High, Tom went to the University of Wyoming on a baseball scholarship. He graduated with a business degree, returning later to earn his Master's in Education.

After college, Tom moved to Casper, where he enjoyed teaching and coaching at Dean Morgan Jr. High and NCHS. While at NCHS, he met and married the mother of his 2 daughters, Karen (Radloff) Reinhart. After the birth of his girls, he pursued a second career working for Horace Mann Insurance, as salesman and regional manager. Tom moved to Fort Collins, CO in 2013 to be near his daughters in retirement.

Tom was an avid outdoorsman. Most weekends he could be found either sitting in his duck blind on the North Platte, flushing pheasants from a field, or trolling a reservoir for fish, always with a black lab at his side.

Tom is survived by his daughter, Kristi Rosenstiel of Greeley; daughter, Janna and her husband, Steve Walker of Fort Collins, with their children: Aidan and Tess; sister, Nancy Shelton of Laramie; and grandson, Kyle Reinhart of Casper. Preceding him in death were his parents; his brother, Bob Reinhart; and his brother-in-law, Vern Shelton.

No services will be held. Memorial donations can be made to Ducks Unlimited or the NRA, organizations Tom strongly supported.