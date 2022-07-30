David Todd Burnett

David was born on August 18, 1966, in San Bernardino, California, to parents, Carol and Ron Martinez. He graduated from Natrona County High school and earned an undergraduate degree in business from the University of Wyoming. David passed away at home on July 22, 2022 surrounded by his family following a courageous, 19-month battle against Metastatic Colon Cancer.

His greatest joy was time with family and friends. He loved to say the best titles he ever had were a loving husband, father, Papa, and friend! David had a positive attitude, always wanted to give back, and was grateful for the blessings in his life.

David started every day by saying, “I am going to make it a great day!” His outgoing personality and positive attitude were infectious. He eagerly shared his enthusiasm with others.

He joined boards of directors because he wanted to use his business and leadership experience to make a long-lasting impact. David was committed to giving back to the community and those around him. Over the years, he served on several non-profit boards of directors and committees. Most recently, David was a member of the board of directors at three non-profit organizations Saint Joseph’s Hospital Foundation, the YMCA of Northern Colorado, and the Association for Community Living in Boulder and Broomfield counties.

David always viewed himself more as a leader and coach than a manager. It was always more about the people than a job. He loved to inspire and develop his teams to realize their full potential. He valued his twenty-eight-year career leading top-performing teams at Wells Fargo as the Regional Private Banking Manager of the Mountain Northwest Region, Business Development Manager for Colorado, and Private Mortgage Banking Manager for Colorado and Utah.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Sallie; his daughter, Brittany and grandchildren: Lilly and Henry; his mom, Carol; his stepfather, John Burnett; brother, Damon Burnett; his father, Ron Martinez and stepmother, Toni Martinez.

David’s family is lovingly preparing to have a celebration of life in September. In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to donate to the YMCA of Northern Colorado and Saint Joseph’s Hospital Foundation.

To view updated service information and to share fond memories and expressions of sympathy with the Burnett family, please visit www.howemortuary.com.