CASPER — Longtime Casper resident David W. “Bill” Wolfe passed away August 3, 2023, at the age of 99.

Known for how much he loved to dance, and to drive, Bill was born February 10, 1924, in Tulsa, in a house built by his father, John Wolfe.

He attended Tulsa schools and graduated from Tulsa Central High School, where he had a crush on his future wife, Pauline Livingston.

After graduating in 1941, he joined the US Army and served as a Master Sergeant in World War II. After the war, Bill attended Oklahoma State University, joined Sigma Nu fraternity, and met Norma Lee Jones of Cushing.

The two married in 1950, and he finished his Bachelor’s degree in Marketing at the University of Tulsa. In 1951 Bill was called back to the Army, serving at Camp McCoy, Wisconsin, where his daughter, Janet, was born in the Army hospital.

The little family returned to Tulsa, and Bill took a sales job with Orbit Valve Company, working through out the Midwest, New Mexico and Texas.

In time he took a sales job with Charles Wheatley Co, and the family moved to Casper in 1962. Since his territory included the entire Rocky Mountains, he was able to indulge his passions for driving, geology, and history, then dancing at the Holiday Inn when he got home.

Bill also loved antique cars and car parts, collecting coins, stamps, and license plates, an meeting fellow enthusiasts.

Bill and his wife, Lee divorced in 1974. Not long afterward, he spotted his high school crush, Pauline Livingston (now Baxter) across the room at Casper’s Holiday Inn. They married in November 1975. They could be seen dancing at the Eagles, the Senior Center, and even won a dance trophy on a Mississippi River boat cruise.

After Pauline’s death in 2005, Bill’s sense of humor and passion for life helped him carry on. He drove cars for Greiner Ford and later Budget Rent a Car. His daughter returned to Casper in January 2007, and they set out on some new adventures and road trips.

A private burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tulsa, where Bill’s ashes will be placed next to those of his wife, Pauline. Cremation has been conducted by Newcomer Casper.