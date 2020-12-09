DEATH NOTICES

Elizabeth Rose Andrews
GREEN RIVER - Elizabeth Rose Andrews, 41, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
Robert Stephen Markworth
RIVERTON - Robert Stephen Markworth, 68, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.
Deborah Ann Wood
CASPER - Deborah Ann Wood, 66, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
