DEATH NOTICES
Dan Lee Carlin

CASPER - Dan Lee Carlin, 69, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.

Van Edmond Harmon

CASPER - Van Edmond Harmon, 74, died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.

Fidencio Reyna, Jr.

WORLAND - Fidencio Reyna, Jr., 68, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.

