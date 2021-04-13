DEATH NOTICES

Mary Catherine (Kester) Ruland
SUNDANCE - Mary Catherine (Kester) Ruland, 93, died Sunday, April 11, 2021.
Frances Ward
CASPER - Frances Ward, 85, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
Barry Layne Walker
CASPER - Barry Layne Walker, 62, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
Rick Mason Roberts
CASPER - Rick Mason Roberts, 71, died Saturday, April 10, 2021.
Abel Wayne Spencer
CASPER - Abel Wayne Spencer, infant, died Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
Irma Janette Johnson
CASPER - Irma Janette Johnson, 97, died Thursday, March 8, 2021.
