DEATH NOTICES
DEATH NOTICES

Mary Catherine (Kester) Ruland

SUNDANCE - Mary Catherine (Kester) Ruland, 93, died Sunday, April 11, 2021.

 Frances Ward

CASPER - Frances Ward, 85, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

Barry Layne Walker

CASPER - Barry Layne Walker, 62, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

Rick Mason Roberts

CASPER - Rick Mason Roberts, 71, died Saturday, April 10, 2021.

Abel Wayne Spencer

CASPER - Abel Wayne Spencer, infant, died Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

 Irma Janette Johnson

CASPER - Irma Janette Johnson, 97, died Thursday, March 8, 2021.

