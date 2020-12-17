 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DEATH NOTICES
View Comments

DEATH NOTICES

{{featured_button_text}}

Patrick A. Barnish

CASPER - Patrick A. Barnish, 67, died Saturday, December 12, 2020.

Wesley Sims

CASPER - Wesley Sims, 68, died Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News