DEATH NOTICES

Patrick A. Barnish
CASPER - Patrick A. Barnish, 67, died Saturday, December 12, 2020.
Wesley Sims
CASPER - Wesley Sims, 68, died Tuesday, December 15, 2020.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Sami Bowman
Classified Advertising Specialist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today