DEATH NOTICES
DEATH NOTICES

Darrell Armstrong

ROCK SPRINGS—Darrell Armstrong, 43, died Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

Mary Charlene “Char” Cobb

LANDER—Mary Charlene “Char” Cobb, 74, died Friday, July 27, 2021.

John E. “Jack” Kunckel

CASPER—John E. “Jack” Kunckel, 76, died Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021.

Thomas E. McGeorge

CASPER—Thomas E. McGeorge, 80, died Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.

Scott Zuck

ROCK SPRINGS—Scott Zuck, 56, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.

