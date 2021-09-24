 Skip to main content
DEATH NOTICES
Anthony Carl Schott

CASPER—Anthony Carl Schott, 63, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.

William Dean Cole

CASPER—William Dean Cole, 71, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.

Christopher Michael Buckley

CASPER—Christopher Michael Buckley, 76, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.

John Newton Tucker

CASPER—John Newton Tucker, 91, died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

Howard Mitchell Weston

ROCK SPRINGS—Howard Mitchell Weston, 71, died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.

Wesley Willow, Sr.

CHEYENNE—Wesley Willow, Sr., 68, died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.

Sandra Carol Wylie

GREEN RIVER—Sandra Carol Wylie died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.

