DEATH NOTICES

Anthony Carl Schott
CASPER—Anthony Carl Schott, 63, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
William Dean Cole
CASPER—William Dean Cole, 71, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.
Christopher Michael Buckley
CASPER—Christopher Michael Buckley, 76, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.
John Newton Tucker
CASPER—John Newton Tucker, 91, died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
Howard Mitchell Weston
ROCK SPRINGS—Howard Mitchell Weston, 71, died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.
Wesley Willow, Sr.
CHEYENNE—Wesley Willow, Sr., 68, died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.
Sandra Carol Wylie
GREEN RIVER—Sandra Carol Wylie died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.