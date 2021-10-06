DEATH NOTICES

Bob Esser
RIVERTON - Bob Esser, 77, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
Anna "Carol" Kennedy
CASPER - Anna "Carol" Kennedy, 72, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Jacquelen McGee
GREEN RIVER - Jacquelen McGee, 82, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.
Ronald A. Shogren
CASPER - Ronald A. Shogren, 79, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
Mary Ann Stapelman
MILLS - Mary Ann Stapelman, 81, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.
Penny Lou Williams
ROCK SPRINGS - Penny Lou Williams, 67, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.