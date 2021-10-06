 Skip to main content
DEATH NOTICES
DEATH NOTICES

Bob Esser

RIVERTON - Bob Esser, 77, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.

Anna "Carol" Kennedy

CASPER - Anna "Carol" Kennedy, 72, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.

Jacquelen McGee

GREEN RIVER - Jacquelen McGee, 82, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.

 Ronald A. Shogren

CASPER - Ronald A. Shogren, 79, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.

Mary Ann Stapelman

MILLS - Mary Ann Stapelman, 81, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.

Penny Lou Williams

ROCK SPRINGS - Penny Lou Williams, 67, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.

