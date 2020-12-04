DEATH NOTICES

Robin Caryl Makeshine
ETHETE - Robin Caryl Makeshine , 40, died Monday, Nov. 30 2020.
Francis A. "Frank" Ecker
CASPER - Francis A. "Frank" Ecker, 87, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.
Lana P. Harmon
LANDER - Lana P. Harmon, 74, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.
