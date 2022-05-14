Deborah Dianne Marsh

Deb was born in Billings, MT on June 29, 1951 to Phillip and Eva Cox. They moved to Casper in 1955, where Deb graduated from KWHS in 1969.

In 2008 Deb was diagnosed with stage 5 breast cancer but she refused to let it get the best of her. She battled it head on and inspired many others in her own cancer journey. Deb was a proud Wyomingite who lived life on her own terms; that’s what truly made her who she was.