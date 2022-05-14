CASPER — Deborah Dianne Marsh passed away on May 6, 2022 at Wyoming Medical Center surrounded by family.
Deb was born in Billings, MT on June 29, 1951 to Phillip and Eva Cox. They moved to Casper in 1955, where Deb graduated from KWHS in 1969.
In 2008 Deb was diagnosed with stage 5 breast cancer but she refused to let it get the best of her. She battled it head on and inspired many others in her own cancer journey. Deb was a proud Wyomingite who lived life on her own terms; that’s what truly made her who she was.
Deb is survived by her husband Charlie and son Trevor; daughters Brandee Schulte (Casper) and Courtney Allen (Temecula, CA); her grandchildren, and her dogs Ozzy and Oakley Ann. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Eagle’s Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 1:00-3:00 p.m.