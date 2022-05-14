 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deborah Dianne Marsh

  • 0

CASPER — Deborah Dianne Marsh passed away on May 6, 2022 at Wyoming Medical Center surrounded by family.

Deb was born in Billings, MT on June 29, 1951 to Phillip and Eva Cox. They moved to Casper in 1955, where Deb graduated from KWHS in 1969.

In 2008 Deb was diagnosed with stage 5 breast cancer but she refused to let it get the best of her. She battled it head on and inspired many others in her own cancer journey. Deb was a proud Wyomingite who lived life on her own terms; that’s what truly made her who she was.

Deb is survived by her husband Charlie and son Trevor; daughters Brandee Schulte (Casper) and Courtney Allen (Temecula, CA); her grandchildren, and her dogs Ozzy and Oakley Ann. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Eagle’s Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 1:00-3:00 p.m.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips for moving your home office outside

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News