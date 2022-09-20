Debra (Debbie/Grammy) St. John

CASPER — Debra St. John (Debbie/Grammy) passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

She was born on July 8, 1951, to Dave and Beverly Hawks in Casper, Wyoming. She was the oldest of three Children. Debbie moved from Casper prior to the arrival of her first grandson and has been a resident of Sun City, Arizona for ten years.

Debbie was a graduate of Natrona County High school, Casper, WY in 1969. She was a stay at home mom, helped in her kids and grandkids’ elementary schools and was the team baseball mom for her boys.

Debbie enjoyed sunrise walks with her dog Mousse, spending time with her family, attending events in her neighborhood, Disney movies, sunflowers, butterflies, hummingbirds, Native American culture, baking and was a very talented artist. She will be remembered most by her contagious laugh, selfless service to her family and community and her love for children.

She is survived by her two sons, Tommy and Andy St. John. She is also survived by her three grandchildren: Haley, Jackson and Lincoln; her siblings: Dave Hawks and Linda Mundell; many nieces and nephews and their extended family members who she loved dearly.

She was predeceased by her parents; Dave and Beverly and son, David St. John. Her service will be held at Copper Hills Church 27035 N Black Rock Blvd. Peoria, AZ 85383 on Thursday, September 22nd at 4PM. As a celebration of her love for Art and Disney we encourage those attending her service to wear their favorite Disney shirt or bright colors. Reception directly following at a family member’s home. Address and map to be distributed at the service. The family will also be sharing information at a later date for a celebration of life for Debbie in Casper, Wyoming on her birthday July 8, 2023.The last few years, Debbie spent her days working part time at her grandsons’ Elementary school West Wing, her love for the children of her community shine brightly every day at West Wing. In Lieu of flowers, and because of Miss Debbie’s love for Art and her West Wing school family, please consider donating to the Art program at West Wing through the following link https://westwingptsa.memberhub.com/store/items/773314.

