Debra Loyce Smith-Hirz, 67, of Casper WY, passed away on May 26, 2022, while surrounded by family. Debbie was born to Willis and Thelma (Sanford) Smith on February 16, 1955, in Thermopolis WY. She was the oldest of three children.

Debbie spent her early childhood in Thermopolis, until the family moved to Riverton WY, where she graduated high school in 1973. While in high school, she met her future husband, Jim Hirz. The two were married in 1974 and have two children. Although they divorced in 2007, they remained good friends until her passing.

Debbie was a wonderful mother, grandmother, wife, sister and friend, who knew how to love. Any visitor to her home was often welcomed with cookies or other baked goods, and there were always toys available for the kids to play with. She was a gift giver who celebrated the people she loved. She especially enjoyed holidays, owning boxes and boxes of decorations for each one. She loved nature and could often be found in her backyard, planting flowers and filling the bird feeder.

Debbie was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Anthony Smith.

She is survived by her brother, Jeff Smith; ex-husband, Jim Hirz; sons: Kramer (Amanda) Hirz and Dexter Hirz; three grandsons: Rylan, Asher and Everett. We thank God every day that He sent us such a wonderful mother and grandmother.

The family has chosen to have a private celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Camp Hope, Inc. at www.camphopewy.net, or the Casper Humane Society.