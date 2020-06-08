BUFFALO—Delayna Parks, 72, died Friday, June 5, 2020.
Service information
Jun 12
Visitation
Friday, June 12, 2020
1:00PM-9:00PM
Harness Funeral Chapel
351 N. Adams Ave
Buffalo, WY 82834
Jun 13
Service
Saturday, June 13, 2020
10:00AM
Harness Funeral Chapel
351 N. Adams Ave
Buffalo, WY 82834
