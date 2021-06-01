CASPER - Delma Lucile Galovich passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior on May 27, 2021. She was born in Tonkawa, OK on March 17, 1935, to Calvin and Sybil (Jones) Hembree. Coming from an oilfield family, she lived in all the large western metropolises such as Russell, KS, Cut Bank, MT, Williston, ND, Fort Morgan and Cortez, CO, and Farmington, NM, before settling in Casper, WY. Delma graduated from NCHS and attended Denver University. She was the office manager for all the family-owned businesses, Rocky Mountain Cementers and Paradise Valley Country Club.

On December 17, 1955, she married the love of her life, Joe Galovich, in Denver, CO. They had two children, Mike and Becky Jo. Delma's family was the most important things in her life as she would sacrifice her needs for theirs. After the kids went to college, Joe and Delma moved to the Star Valley Ranch in WY for the summer and Mesa, AZ for the winter. They traveled to Europe, Africa and South America and could be found on a golf course playing with family and friends. Joe and Delma never fell out of love. She was an accomplished seamstress and cook but she will be remembered for her service to others which will be felt for eternity.