CASPER — Delores “Dolly” Rolle was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world on August 7, 2022 at 86.

Dolly was born to John and Marguerita Bonicatto on March 14, 1936 in Hibbing, Minnesota. Dolly and Richard were married in 1956; eventually moving to their home in Casper, Wyoming. They had five children: DeAnn, Rochelle, David, Michael, and Katherine. Their sixth child, Sergio Rao, was welcomed into the family in 1979.

Dolly is survived by her children, ten grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard and son, Michael.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, or a charity of your choice in Dolly’s name.