CASPER — Denise Diane Blajszczak, 71, of Casper, Wyoming passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023. She was born June 15, 1951 in Buffalo, NY to Joyce Abrams. She remained in Buffalo throughout her youth and into early adulthood.

She married Rick Blajszczak on February 25, 1978. The two welcomed two children, Eric Jack in 1980 and Shawn Thomas in 1981. The family lived in Colorado and Gillette, WY before settling in Casper, WY in 1992. During this time, she obtained a degree in Elementary Education from Black Hills State in South Dakota and enjoyed substitute teaching while the boys were in school.

Denise loved Wyoming for its wide-open spaces and beautiful mountains, her favorite being the Big Horns. Some of her favorite hobbies were hiking, camping and antiquing.

Denise is survived by her husband, Rick Blajszczak and their two fur babies, Chance and Toby; two sons: Eric (Mandy) Blajszczak and Shawn (Jaimel) Blajszczak; six grandchildren: Austin, Micah, Trace, Kole, Kenlie and Tori; and sister, Kellie (Mike) Bickenbach and two nieces: Grace and Kate.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Joyce Abrams, and her brother, Anthony Rossi, Jr.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Denise’s memory to Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions or a zoological foundation of your choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Newcomer Casper.