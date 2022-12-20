It is with great sadness the family of Dennis H. “Denny” Harper announces his passing on November 28, 2022. Denny was born March 4, 1940 in South Gate, California to Don and Lois Harper. Denny was one of the co-founders of Excal Inc. in 1991. Denny served in various capacities at Excal Inc. for over 25 years and was proud to be an integral part of Excal Inc.