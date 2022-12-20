 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dennis H. "Denny" Harper

  • 0
Dennis H. "Denny" Harper

It is with great sadness the family of Dennis H. “Denny” Harper announces his passing on November 28, 2022. Denny was born March 4, 1940 in South Gate, California to Don and Lois Harper. Denny was one of the co-founders of Excal Inc. in 1991. Denny served in various capacities at Excal Inc. for over 25 years and was proud to be an integral part of Excal Inc.

Survivors include Caron, wife of 60 years; daughter, Stacy; grandson, Bryan; granddaughter, Kasey; and brother, Don (life–long best friend and business partner).

No services were held. The family requests donations in Denny’s memory to be made to Hospice or Casper Humane Society.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Americans throw out 32% of the food they buy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News