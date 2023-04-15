CASPER — Dennis H. Lower passed away peacefully on April 4, 2023, at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming. Dennis was born in Brighton, England on April 1, 1929 to William and Rose Lower. Dennis had two older brothers, William, and Cyril.

Dennis attended schools in Brighton, two of which were destroyed by German bombing raids during the Blitz of WWII. He attended Brighton Technical College, receiving a degree in Construction Engineering. He worked in the construction industry for a Brighton-based contractor on projects throughout England and abroad.

In the early 1950’s Dennis began to woo Freda Sims, also of Brighton. Freda was smitten by the dashing figure Dennis cut on his bright red motorcycle. Dennis and Freda married on March 26, 1955. The couple toured the UK and Europe on a motorcycle and sidecar.

Against the wishes of both families, Dennis and Freda emigrated to the United States in 1957. They settled in Colorado Springs where Dennis worked as an engineer and estimator with BH Baker Construction Company, building several projects at the Air Force Academy. Later, he was sent to open a Wyoming branch for Baker beginning with a radar station project in Sundance, WY.

The Wyoming Baker operation was based in Casper, where he built several large projects. In 1963 Dennis and Bryce Cool left Baker to form Lower & Cool Construction. The company became Lower & Co. in 1973. His company was one of the largest contractors in the state during the 1970s and 1980s. His two older sons joined the business in the early 80’s. They built many commercial, institutional, utility and road construction projects throughout the state. Many iconic buildings in Casper have his name on the plaque as the Contractor. He liquidated the company in 1989 and retired.

Dennis was President of the Wyoming Contractors Association, National Director of The Associated General Contractors of America, President of the Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, and Director and President of Casper Rotary Club. He was an active member of the Casper Rotary Club for 57 years. His family hosted numerous foreign exchange students and traveled extensively for Rotary events. He made several Rotary trips to Mexico for charitable causes. He was always passionate about Rotary and its mission.

Dennis was a pilot, fisherman, hunter, and motorcyclist; passions he shared with his three sons. He was an avid boater and served as Commodore of the Casper Boat Club. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, sons, and grandchildren. After retirement Dennis loved woodworking and built cabinets and furniture for family and friends. He also built several kitchens for Habitat for Humanity projects.

Dennis was preceded in death by his brothers, William and Cyril, and his grandson, Bud.

He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years Freda; his sons: Dennis W (Cathy) of Missoula, Bob (Theresa) of Casper, and Geoffrey (Karen) of Los Angeles; grandchildren: Bill (Jacquelyn), Jennifer (James Klasen), Catelyn (Preston Gale), Kelly, Lily, Jacob, Ethan; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Dennis’ life will be held at a later date.

Cremation has taken place under the direction of Newcomer Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Central Wyoming Hospice.