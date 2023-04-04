One of Wyoming’s oldest sons, Dennis Leman Irwin, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023 at the Memorial Hospital of Converse County in Douglas, Wyoming at the age of 100. The esteemed rancher, philanthropist, and veteran spent his final moments in the company of his loving family.

Dennis’s century-long life began Monday, February 5, 1923 in Douglas, Wyoming. He was born to Charles Gruwell and Ruth Louise (Leman) Irwin.

From the time he could walk, Dennis was on a horse. He carried a deep admiration for these animals his whole life, even riding a horse until the age of 95. Perhaps this respect for horses came from a shared connection: he and the majestic beasts were both called to ranching. Dennis grew up absorbing ranch life, even working alongside grown men at a cow camp as a preteen. But though he worked hard, Dennis played hard too and enjoyed every bit of it. As many would tell you, he had a free, independent spirit. And perhaps a bit of a rebellious streak in his younger days. When he graduated Kemper Military School as a teenager, an officer jokingly asked Dennis to sign his belt as he had been hit by it more than any other private.

Upon graduating, Dennis attended the University of Wyoming and then worked on several ranches. He founded Irwin Livestock Company in 1942 before enlisting in the United States Army a year later. He served in the 51st Field Artillery Battalion as an Infantryman. Just as Dennis was reaching the end of his tour of duty, he was chosen to be a guard for General Douglas MacArthur. But because he had already served his overseas duty, he was discharged, he had been gone for two years without leave. Dennis, now a corporal with carbine marksman status, was ready to be home after serving his country in New Guinea, The Philippines, and Korea.

Dennis married Lucille Edwards May 1, 1951 and the couple had four children. Dennis always strove to pass the value of one’s handshake to his kids. The importance of hard work, respect for others, and caring for animals were among key lessons he instilled upon his children.

Dennis would probably be glad to know his values aren’t lost, as they continue to be carried down from each generation.

Lucille passed away in 1979, and Dennis married Jane McCartney in June 1980. Jane was Dennis’s loving other half until the end, creating a spring-time river of memories. Among the best of these being their time tending cattle at the Bennet Ranch in the Medicine Bow Mountain range. For over a decade, they spent their summers there, bathing in the cold creek and relishing each other’s company.

Always the avid socialite, Dennis gathered friends like a magnet through business, various 4-H functions, or other agricultural events. Or, of course, at dance halls, of which Dennis was an often boot-stomper. As any of his friends or family will tell you, Dennis, being quite the athlete, was also a fantastic ice skater.

A member of the Loyal Order of Moose, Dennis racked up a slew of memories at the lodge in Douglas, Wyoming. Perhaps most notably of these occurred decades ago when members of the order were hosting the then-Wyoming governor. At one point during the banquet, Dennis visited the restroom and stumbled upon a broken toilet seat. In a demonstration of his free spirit, Dennis placed the toilet seat around his neck and waltzed back into the dining hall. “Look,” he exclaimed to members and guests, “I’m a white-collared worker!”

From his various memorable social interactions, like when he’d jokingly claim to have taught coyotes to read ranchers’ brands to ensure they avoid his livestock; to his Quebec-ordered dog ‘Flossie’ that only understood French; to his goat ‘Spike’ that stood on truck roofs before cuddling in your lap, one could fill a book with stories about Dennis and his experiences. But his legacy continues through the long and winding branches of his family tree.

He is survived by his wife, Jane M. Irwin, of Douglas; children, Douglas D. (Glenda) Irwin of Douglas, Denise L. Langley of Douglas, Dianne L. (Dave) Birch of Keeline, Wyoming, Terry L. Askin of Douglas, and Randy (Diane) Harrop of Douglas; brother, C. Donald (Carolyn C.) Irwin of Douglas; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

Dennis was preceded in death by his father, Charles, on May 16, 1984; mother, Ruth on February 27, 1990; and his first wife, Lucille E. (Edwards) Irwin on March 13, 1979.

A funeral service conducted by Gorman Funeral Homes was held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, March 30, 2023 at the Fort Reno Building at the Wyoming State Fairgrounds, followed by the internment at the Douglas Cemetery with military honors accorded by the Samuel Mares American Legion Post #8 and Wyoming Army National Guard Military Funeral Honors.

Serving as pallbearers were Steven Harrop, Chad Langley, Troy Langley, Daniel Langley, Sage Askin, Charles Irwin, and Trevor Birch.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were Dorothy Taylor, Donna York, Marilyn Fitzhugh, and all of his family and many friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Converse County Ranchers Memorial Scholarship Fund in care of the Converse County Bank, P.O. Box 689, Douglas, Wyoming 82633 or to Samuel Mares American Post #8, P.O. Box 1, Douglas, Wyoming 82633 would be appreciated by the family.

The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com.