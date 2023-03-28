Funeral services for Dennis Leman Irwin, 100, will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, March 30, 2023 at the Fort Reno Building on the Wyoming State Fairgrounds in Douglas Wyoming with Montey Crummer officiating and Diane Harrop as the eulogist. Interment will be in the family plot at the Douglas Park Cemetery with military honors accorded by the Samuel Mares American Legion Post #8 and the Wyoming Army National Guard Military Funeral Honors.

Dennis Irwin died Friday, March 24, 2023 at the Memorial Hospital of Converse County in Douglas with his loving family at his bedside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Converse County Ranchers Memorial Scholarship Fund in care of the Converse County Bank, P.O. Box 689, Douglas, Wyoming 82633 or to Samuel Mares American Post #8, P.O. Box 1, Douglas, Wyoming 82633 would be appreciated by the family.

The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.

