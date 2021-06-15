CASPER—Dennis R Howard, 75, of Casper, Wyoming passed away from complications due to Alzheimer’s on Thursday, June 10, 2021. He was born November 24, 1945 in Rexburg, Idaho to Rexford and Thelma Howard. He grew up in Newdale, Idaho on the family farm and graduated from Sugar Salem High School in 1964. After graduation, he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in New Zealand. After his return, he attended Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho where he met his wife, Marda Rawlins. They were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on May 22, 1968. He went on to graduate from Brigham Young University in 1971 with a BS in Accounting.

After graduation they moved to Denver, Colorado where he started work for the CPA firm of Meyer & Breverman. In 1974 they moved to Casper, Wyoming to manage one of the firm’s offices. Through various mergers, the CPA firm of PMCH (Porter, Muirhead, Cornia, Howard) was created. He retired in 2017 at the age of 72.