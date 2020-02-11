CASPER—Detmer Rex “Abe” Knapp passed away peacefully on February 7, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family.

Abe was born in Gillette, Wyoming on February 12, 1944 to Robert and Reba Knapp. He grew up with his sister, Rita Neville, in Gillette where he forged lifelong friendships and helped with the family businesses. He graduated from Campbell County High School in 1962.

After high school, Abe served as a sergeant in the US Army. He was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War and upon his return home he attended the University of Wyoming; earning his Bachelor of Science in Structural Engineering. He later went on to earn his Professional Engineering license and worked as a Structural Engineer in Casper until his retirement in 2009.

Abe was an accomplished fly fisherman, enjoyed flying model airplanes and all things Disney. But, by far, his most beloved activity was spending time with his family and grandchildren, who filled his life with immeasurable pleasure and joy. He was always quick to tell a listening ear how proud he was of his “beebies”. Abe was also a proud Master Mason and active member of the Casper Shrine Club. He even attended Clown College and loved “clowning up” for local Shrine parades and activities. Abe always had a bright smile and his kindness touched all who knew him.

