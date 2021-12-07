CASPER—Diana Mary Whitcomb, born September 9, 1944, passed away peacefully at her home in Casper on December 4, 2021 after a lengthy illness.

She is survived by her three daughters, Shannon Dean, Erin (Jim) Pilkington, and Trisha Whitcomb; her five grandchildren, Sean, Brooke, Evan, Lauren and Caleb; her sister, Cynthia Anderson; her nieces and nephew, Ardie, Marty, Michelle, Marcie, Laurie and Summer; and her best friend and honorary sister, Linda Parkinson.

She was preceded in death by her amazing husband, Scott Whitcomb; her parents, Martin and Shirley Crowe; her brother and sister-in-law, Doug and Timmy Crowe; and her dear friend, Judi Anderson.

A private memorial service will be held this summer during the family’s annual “Cousins Reunion” that Diana initiated over a decade ago.

Per Diana’s wish, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of the donor’s choice in her memory.