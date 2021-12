CASPER - Diane Denise Brown, 64, died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Casper. A visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the funeral home. Interment will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Lander.