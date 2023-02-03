MESA, AZ — Diane Elizabeth Schieck, age 78, of Mesa, AZ, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 26, 2023, surrounded by family.

Diane was born on July 4, 1944, in Tulsa, OK to Harold and Virginia Lee Sifferd. The family later moved to Casper, WY in 1951 where Diane graduated from Natrona County High School in 1962.

In 1963 she married John Orr of Casper, and they had three boys, Victor, James and Michael. In 1992 Diane reconnected with a long-time friend, Tim Schieck of Casper and later that year married on August 31st. Tim has two children, Todd and Kimberlee who she loved as her own.

Together Diane and Tim owned and operated Rocky Mountain Cementers until their retirement. Soon after retirement they moved to Mesa, AZ where they enjoyed golfing, dancing, and socializing with their friends. Diane loved doing her daily crossword, playing cards, and spending time with her Divas. Many memories were made on the water where she loved to water ski, fish and spend quality time with family. She was an avid angler who loved to fish with her brother Michael every year at his lake house in Wisconsin. Diane will always be remembered for her beauty, charm, elegance and the tremendous love she had for her family.

Diane is survived by her beloved husband, Tim Schieck; brother, Michael (Linda) Sifferd of Chicago, IL; sons: Victor (April) Orr of Casper, Jim (Shannon) Orr of Casper, Michael (Dorie) Orr of Casper, Todd (Heather) Schieck of Centennial, CO, Kimberlee (Robert) Holt of Midland, TX; 13 wonderful grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Diane was preceded in death by her father, Harold Sifferd; mother, Virginia Lee Sifferd and sister, Sandra Sifferd.

A visitation and services for Diane will be held Monday, February 6, 2023, at Mariposa Gardens Memorial Park and Funeral Care, 400 South Power Road, Mesa, AZ 85206.

Diane will be laid to rest in Mariposa Gardens Memorial Park and Funeral Care, 6747 E. Broadway Rd., Mesa, Arizona 85206.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Diane’s memory may be made to the Children’s Diabetes Foundation.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mariposagardens.com for the Schieck family.