Diane Ellingston Guerttman

Diane Ellingson Guerttman

CASPER - Diane Ellingson Guerttman, 68 of Casper. Diane was an Iowa farm girl born on September 20, 1951. She graduated from Alden High School and the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in Education. She was a flight attendant for United Airlines before marriage to Dan Guerttman.

In 1981, Dan and Diane moved to Casper, Wyoming - their forever home. She was director of Shepherd of the Hills Preschool for many years and then on to become Safe Kids of Central Wyoming coordinator. She often said she loved both jobs, but her best job was that of "mom" to Nathan, Matthew and Katie. She wanted that to be the job she most excelled.

Retirement brought more time with friends and family and Diane knew she was blessed with some of the best. Birthdays were a big deal for Diane, particularly her own! Around the first of September, her birthday month, Diane began planning exactly what she wanted to do for her birthday celebrating. She did not want to risk disappointment.

Diane is survived by her husband, Dan; sons, Nathan (Katie) and Matthew (Dani); daughter, Katie (Nick); grandchildren, Tyler, Jacob and Gabriella; sister, Sherryl (Lyn); brother, Max (Beverly); and lovable Maggie, her yellow Labrador.