Diane Gale Stowe
CASPER—Diane Gale Stowe, age 61, of Casper, passed away August 10, 2020 at Wyoming Medical Center from a battle with cancer and liver disease. Diane was born July 18, 1959 in Greeley, Colorado to Patricia (Jessen) Gibson.

She loved spending time with her family and her dog, Sade Stowe. She was loved by everybody who met her and will be missed by many.

She was preceded in passing by her brother, Martin Jessen.

She left behind her mother, Pat; her two children, Eric and Stacy Stowe; five grandchildren, Skyler, Gage, Martina, Dominic, and Destiny Stowe.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, August 17, 2020 at Newcomer Casper Chapel.

