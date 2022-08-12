Dianne Mary "Dinky" (Fake) Kidneigh

Dianne passed peacefully November 14, 2021 at age 81, surrounded by family. She was born February 19, 1940 in Casper, Wyoming to Clarence and Olive Fake.

Dianne has one brother, Tom Fake, DDS of Dennison, Iowa.

Dianne graduated in 1958 from NCHS. She then went on to marry Brock Hileman and had thee children. She worked as a nurse in pediatrics and urology for over thirty years, where she had many dear friends. She later met and married Ken Kidneigh in 1988. They moved to Germany and then to Southwest Florida, where she stayed until her passing.

She loved playing cards, interior decorating, flower gardening, hosting epic holiday parties and most importantly, being the perfect grandmother. Dianne was vivacious, her brilliance and wit were unmatched. She was generous, kind, honest to everyone, and a trusted friend.

She supported foundations like Meals on Wheels and Wounded Worriers for many years, as well as volunteering for Hospice.

Dianne was preceded in death by husband, Ken; parents: Clarence and Olive.

She is survived by her brother, Tom (JB) Fake DDS; children: Mike Hileman, Lorri Hileman and Mark (Yvette) Hileman; her step children: Justin (Gina) Kidneigh, Jeff (Meagan) Kidneigh; 13 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A short funeral service will be held in Casper at St. Patrick’s Church August 20, 2022 at 10AM.