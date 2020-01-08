PUEBLO, Colo.—Dixia Claudene Lang passed away January 5, 2020 in Pueblo. She was born on February 1, 1943 in Lubbock, Texas.

Loving mother of four children, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; loving wife of 31 years.

Dixia loved her many animals, including her cottontop marmoset in which she was the first woman in Wyoming to own one, as well as bring squirrel monkeys as pets to Wyoming. She loved to sew as one of her many hobbies.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clara and Bill Newton; husband, Leroy Lamance; grandchildren, Bryan Campbell and Lane Lamance.

She is survived by her loving husband, Dale Lang; children, Keithalee (Vern) Lamance, Shelly (Tony) Peralta, and Devin (Nicolette) Bennett; grandchildren, Tonylee (Trina) Peralta, Christopher Campbell, Janell (Cody) Chain, Jacob Lamance, Aiden, Rayce, Jaiden and Ryder Bennett; great-grandchildren, Makayla Peralta, Xavier Campbell, Lexyne Campbell, and Tonylee Peralta, Jr.; and many other friends and family.

Services will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the Davis Memorial Chapel, 128 Broadway Ave. in Pueblo.

Online condolences at DavisMortuary.com.

