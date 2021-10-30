LARAMIE—Dixie Faye Shea, resident of Laramie Care Center in Wyoming, passed away on October 14, 2021, at the age of 89.

Dixie was born in Missouri. She spent her younger years in the Nebraska Sand Hills. She was raised by her adoptive parents Lysle and Cecelia Barnt in Ogallala, Nebraska, where she graduated High School.

Dixie married Edward M. Caldwell and moved to the Brush Creek Ranch near Saratoga, Wyoming. They had three daughters, Deborah Caldwell, Kinta (Caldwell) Blumenthal (Gilbert), and Cheryl (Caldwell) Smart.

After divorcing Ed Caldwell, Dixie married Eugene Shea and the couple resided in Rawlins, WY with the three girls.

Dixie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Eugene; two sisters, Jean and Connie; and two brothers, Riley and Ronald.

Services were held at the Hanna Cemetery.