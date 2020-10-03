Dollie (Mackay) Fletcher

Dollie made her home in Denver for many years. After Don passed away in 1980, Dollie and Neil were inseparable. They golfed, played bridge, and spent winters together in Arizona. Dollie also remained connected with her friends at Mobile Oil, reuniting with them often. She was an active member of both Southglenn and Valley Country Clubs. Even after Neil’s passing, she continued to enjoy golfing, playing bridge and other card games, and spending time with her “buds” at the clubs. She also continued to spend winters in Arizona. Dollie was known for her quick wit and wonderful sense of humor. She loved to go out to supper with friends and kick-off the meal with a “toot” of scotch. One of her favorite activities was “going up the hill to visit her money,” spending time in Blackhawk with friends and playing video poker. When in Arizona, she often joined the “bingo crowd,” catching a ride to the casino to hit the video poker machines. Luck was generally on her side.