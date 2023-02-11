Dolores Ann (Rucker-Hall) Vercimak passed away on January 28, 2023 at Presbyterian—St. Lukes Medical Center in Denver after an extended battle with liver cancer. Thank you to the Liver Transplant Team in Denver, Wyoming Medical Center, U.S. Renal Care and all her local doctors in Casper for their care and compassion.

She was born in Houston, TX on June 17, 1955 to Dottie and Rex Rucker, growing up in Lone Star, TX. She was married to Chris Hall from 1971-1981.

Dolores and Tony Vercimak were married on August 11, 1988. She was kept busy raising children, working retail and moving with Tony while chasing his oilfield services job. The journey began in Tyler, TX with moves to El Dorado, AR; Haughton, LA; Whitehouse, TX; Rock Springs, WY; Vernal, UT; and finally to Casper, WY in August 1997. She worked retail local at Sutherlands and had the Airport Gift Shop for several years. Retail fit her well as she was beautiful and friendly with an outgoing and fun personality.

Dolores is survived by her husband, Tony Vercimak; children: Marc and Aaron Hall, Marci Christopher; sisters: Debbie Morris, Dana Glass; sister by choice, Angie Thompson Mattson; mother, Dottie Thompson; grandchildren: Alli, Bryce, Trevor, Dylan, Tyler, Krista, Navaeh, Sadie Hall, Taylor O’Neal, Nick Scott; great-grandchildren: Colt and Waylon Scott. Dolores was preceded in death by her sister, Donna and her father, Rex.

You are forever in our heart.